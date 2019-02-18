Missing Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger

INDIANA (WFIE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man.
Authorities say 79-year-old David L. Harden, of Corydon, IN, was last seen on Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Harden is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark sweat suit, slippers. Authorities say Harden was driving a red Chevrolet Venture minivan with Indiana license plate number D185JE.
If you have any information on Harden, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.