Missing Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger
David L. Harden, 79. (Indiana State Police)
By Sean Edmondson | February 18, 2019 at 8:21 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 8:38 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man.

Authorities say 79-year-old David L. Harden, of Corydon, IN, was last seen on Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Harden is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark sweat suit, slippers. Authorities say Harden was driving a red Chevrolet Venture minivan with Indiana license plate number D185JE.

If you have any information on Harden, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.

