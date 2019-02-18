Local businessman accused of bringing large quantity of drugs into WKY

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - A local businessman is accused of distributing a large amount of drugs in Western Kentucky.
Police say 28-year-old Ryan Robinson, of Madisonville, was at the center of a months-long joint investigation by local, state and federal authorities into drug trafficking in the area.
During the investigation, police say they found out that Robinson was driving back into the Western Kentucky on Saturday with a large amount of crystal meth in his car.
They say Robinson’s car was spotted and stopped on the Western Kentucky Parkway, near I-69, for speeding. Police say over a pound of suspected crystal meth, two ounces of marijuana and a loaded handgun were found in Robinson’s car.
They say Robinson’s car was being driven by 28-year-old Mesha Smith, of Madisonville.
Authorities then got a search warrant for Robinson’s home in the 5000 block of Beulah Rd. where police say they found more crystal meth, marijuana, powder cocaine, Ecstasy and other drug-related items. We’re told they also found another handgun.
Robinson and Smith were both arrested and taken to jail on various drug-related charges.
Smith has since bonded out of jail, but Robinson remains behind bars on $5,000 bond.
Police say Robinson is the owner of Robinson Properties LLC, Snacktime Vending and L Kay Investments.
