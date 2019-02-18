ISP: Infant in unsecured car seat, mother arrested for DUI

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is accused of driving under the influence with her baby in the car.
According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled over 25-year-old Mackenzie D. Bryant around 8:30 a.m. Monday for speeding in the construction zone on US 41 near I-69.
State police say the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana when he went up to Bryant’s car. During the traffic stop, ISP says the trooper found out that Bryant had smoked synthetic marijuana earlier in the morning.
ISP says Bryant failed a field sobriety test and refused to do a chemical test.
They say Bryant’s 6-month-old child was also in the car and was in a forward facing seat that was not properly secured. The baby is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Bryant was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of synthetic marijuana or synthetic look-alike substance.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.