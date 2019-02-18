Evansville police have busy Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police were busy early Monday morning in Evansville.
A man was arrested after police say he robbed a convenience store and police are still searching for a woman involved in a hit-and-run.
The robbery happened a little after 1 Monday morning at the Circle K off of South Weinbach. Officials say that Jason Johnson came up to the counter wearing a mask and implied he had a gun.
He was able to get some money and a pack of cigarettes before he took off running . EPD officers chased after him and eventually took him into custody.
Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail. He’s being charged with robbery armed with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Just a few minutes later, police say a person was sent to the hospital after a woman crashed her car twice.
We’re told it started as a hit and run in downtown Evansville. She took off and eventually ran into barricades on the Southbound Exit for Highway 41 off of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
That ramp is currently closed for road work.
The driver ran from the car and police were not able to catch up to her.
There was a passenger in the car. EPD officials say that person was take to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Authorities are still searching for that driver.
