Deputies: Wrong way driver arrested after two crashes on I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is facing charges after deputies say he drove the wrong way on Interstate 69 Monday morning.
Deputies say several calls came in around 5:15 a.m. about a truck heading south in the northbound lanes, and there had already been two crashes.
The first happened north of Boonville New Harmony Road. Two cars crashed swerving to avoid the truck. Both drivers had minor pain.
Another driver in that area tells us he swerved also, and nearly crashed with the truck.
Deputies say the second crash happened near Millersburg Rd. A driver slammed his brakes to avoid the truck and was rear-ended. No one was hurt in that crash.
A deputy says he tried to pull the truck over near Lynch, but had to swerve to avoid hitting it.
Another deputy then starting chasing the truck and stopped it near Morgan.
John Robert Dewig, 67, was taken to jail. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.
Deputies say a medical condition has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.
