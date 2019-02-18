Cooler Today; More Rain This Week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Today will feature more clouds and cooler temps. Scattered drizzle as high temps only manage the upper 30’s. Skies becoming partly cloudy tonight as low temps descend into the upper 20’s.
Continued cloudy on Tuesday with high temps in the lower 40’s. Rain arrives Tuesday night with low temps in the mid-30’s. Precipitation could start as snow before changing to rain. On Wednesday, temps will surge into the 50’s with more rain likely along with some rumbles of thunder.
We could receive another 2-4 inches of rain through Saturday which will aggravate area rivers and flooded roads.
