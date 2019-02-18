Aces Salvage Finale at Mercer

MACON, GA (WFIE) - After dropping the first two games of the series in heartbreaking one run fashion, the University of Evansville baseball team took no chances in the series finale, as strong pitching combined with a trio of home runs, leading to a 7-2 victory over Mercer Sunday afternoon in Macon, Georgia. It began on the hill, where senior left-hander Alex Weigand got the start for the Aces, and after giving up a first inning home run, came back to pitch three shutout innings. For the day, the southpaw went five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, while striking out four.Trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, freshman second baseman Danny Borgstrom snapped a no-hitter and a shutout, ripping a double to right-center, driving in senior outfielder Nate Reeder for the game-tying run. Later in the inning, Borgstrom would make it to third base on a single by junior catcher Ben Komonsky, then score on a fielder’s choice junior second baseman Craig Shepherd, giving Evansville the lead.The Bears would come back to knot the game back up in the bottom of the inning, but in the top of the sixth freshman designated hitter A.J. Fritz continued the hot start to his collegiate career with a solo homer to left, putting the Aces back out in front, 3-2.Weigand would give way to Austin Allinger in the sixth, and the seniorrighty would deliver, tossing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout work, while striking out three. In the seventh frame, senior outfielder Nate Reeder, a day removed from blasting a pair home runs, delivered a clutch two-out two-run blast, giving Evansville some much-needed breathing room, leading 5-2.Kenton Crews would cap the Aces’ power burst with a two-run homer in the final frame, giving UE a five run pad they would not relinquish. Junior right-hander Jake McMahill, who took over in the eighth, would close out the game."Great team win today," said University of Evansville baseball head coach Wes Carroll. It started on the mound with an outstanding performance from Alex Weigand. Our defense played great behind Weigand, Allinger and McMahill. Then our offense Stepped up late to pull away with a couple of home runs." Up next for the Aces is a trip to Nashville to take on the top ranked team in the Nation, Vanderbilt.