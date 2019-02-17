USI Baseball Splits in Final Day in Georgia

Game 1: The Eagles scored in five of the nine innings on their way to a 7-4 victory in the first game Saturday. USI senior second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana) posted three doubles, two runs scored, and a RBI to lead the way. USI sophomore shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) hit his second home run in as many days to provide the power for the Eagles and finished the opener with two hits and two RBIs. Junior rightfielder Manny Lopez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) rounded out the multi-hit players with a pair of hits, while senior first baseman Nathan Kuester (Rockport, Indiana) added a pair of RBIs in the win. On the mound, senior right-hander Austin Gossmann (Avon, Indiana) picked up the win in his USI debut. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two in 4.1 innings of work. Junior right-hander Paul Perez (Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela) also made his debut for the Eagles, closing out the game to get his first save of the season.