Thunderbolts Fall on Enemy Ice, at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN (WFIE) - Shayne Morrissey has been finding the back of the net often these days, as he did again tonight, scoring both Evansville goals. Through his tallies, the Evansville Thunderbolts were able to secure another much-needed point, nearly two, coming extremely close multiple times to taking the lead in the third period.
The first period would not see goals, but a fight, as Max Mikowski made a couple of big hits, drawing in Knoxville’s Spencer Metcalfe for a scrap in the period’s final minute. The bulk of the scoring came in the second period, starting with Morrissey’s first of the night at 1:06 off of a Knoxville turnover. Knoxville would come back to take a 2-1 lead, with a power play goal, followed by a shorthanded goal, both from Doug Rose. Morrissey would strike again with assists from Brandon Tucker and Ben Owen at 14:47, to tie the game up. The third period would see Evansville throw everything but the kitchen sink on goal, with Hayden Stewart stopping all 15 shots in the period, to keep it deadlocked at two, with the Thunderbolts coming close numerous times to striking the final blow. The game would be decided in overtime as Marcus Ortiz would end the game with his goal at 1:19.
The Thunderbolts head to Huntsville tomorrow night to take on the Havoc at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, face-off at 5:00pm CT. You can catch the action online on SPHL Live as well as on the Thunderbolts Radio Network. The Thunderbolts return home to host the Quad City Storm on Friday, February 22nd, at 7:15pm CT at the Ford Center. You can get your tickets online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com as well as in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
UPCOMING HOME EVENTS:
Friday, February 22 – FORTNITE Night
Saturday, February 23 – “Bobby” Night
Thursday, February 28 – Thirsty Thursday
