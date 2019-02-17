Thunderbolts Fall on Enemy Ice, at Knoxville

The first period would not see goals, but a fight, as Max Mikowski made a couple of big hits, drawing in Knoxville’s Spencer Metcalfe for a scrap in the period’s final minute. The bulk of the scoring came in the second period, starting with Morrissey’s first of the night at 1:06 off of a Knoxville turnover. Knoxville would come back to take a 2-1 lead, with a power play goal, followed by a shorthanded goal, both from Doug Rose. Morrissey would strike again with assists from Brandon Tucker and Ben Owen at 14:47, to tie the game up. The third period would see Evansville throw everything but the kitchen sink on goal, with Hayden Stewart stopping all 15 shots in the period, to keep it deadlocked at two, with the Thunderbolts coming close numerous times to striking the final blow. The game would be decided in overtime as Marcus Ortiz would end the game with his goal at 1:19.