Streaky KWC Women Lose at Walsh, for Second Straight Loss

NORTH CANTON, OH (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team stumbled on the road Saturday afternoon, suffering a 84-72 loss at Walsh University in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action.
With four regular season games left, the Panthers remain in first place with a one game lead over Walsh and Cedarville. Wesleyan has already clinched a postseason berth but the conference regular season title is still up for grabs.
The Panthers built up a nine-point lead in the first quarter, capped by a deep three-pointer from Kaylee Clifford. Wesleyan shot 40% from the field in the first frame to Walsh's 26% to take a 19-14 lead after 10 minutes of action.
Wesleyan's offense went cold in the second quarter, being held to 11 points on 31.25% shooting. The Cavaliers heated up to score 27 points and take a 41-30 lead to the break.
The third quarter saw the Panther offense find its rhythm, outscoring Walsh 22-16 to erase the double digit deficit. In the final minute, Emma Johnson knocked back a three and Keelie Lamb tabbed a lay up to make it a five-point game entering the final quarter.
Wesleyan couldn't close the gap in the fourth frame as the Cavaliers maintained a double figure lead the final five minutes of the contest.
Johnson led the offense with 21 points off the bench, boasting a shooting percentage of .500. Clifford and Lily Grimes both finished with 17 points. Kaylee Duncan posted a team-high six rebounds while Jenna Martin paced the Panthers with three steals.
The Panthers return home next week for their final home stand of the regular season. Wesleyan hosts Davis & Elkins on Thursday followed by Alderson Broaddus on Saturday. Saturday’s match up marks both Senior Day and Alumni Day at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
