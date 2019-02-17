Several injured after morning shooting at Sidetrack Tavern in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Sidetrack Tavern in the 600 block of E. Illinois Street after six or seven shots were fired near the front entrance.
According to the affidavit, when Officer Ward arrived on scene, he saw a subject, later identified as John Perteet, near a 2002 GMC Envoy. When Perteet saw Officer Ward, he started walking to the vehicle and entered the back driver’s side door.
Officer Ward then saw Howard Phipps with blood on his person. Phipps approached the back driver’s side door, where Perteet was, and started beating on the door.
Phipps was later determined to have a gunshot wound to his leg and was treated at Deaconess Midtown.
The affidavit states that when Officer Ward drew his weapon and gave the driver and the occupants of the vehicle orders to stop, they refused and fled west on Illinois Street. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Terry Ealum.
Officers in the area saw the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to flee and there was a short pursuit.
Authorities say officers later located a Glock 40 caliber handgun along the route the vehicle took before stopping after the pursuit. Officers also located several 40 caliber shell casings in the street near the front of Sidetrack Tavern. Officers also saw a red liquid, that is believed to be blood, on the ground in several areas near where the shell casings were found.
Several victims went to Deaconess Midtown with gunshot wounds from the incident.
The affidavit says that one victim suffered from gunshot wounds to her leg. She says she didn’t see the shooter but she was in the parking lot near the incident when heard gunshots and was struck twice.
Another victim also arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his back, buttocks and leg.
The arrest affidavit states that Terry Ealum, Robert Owens and John Perteet were transported to police headquarters and later interviewed. Video surveillance recovered from SideTrack Tavern’s security system shows Perteet outside the vehicle and firing several rounds toward a large group of people and vehicles.
John Perteet and Terry Ealum were transported to the VCCC for various charges.
Evansville Police Department is holding a press conference regarding the incident at 12:15 p.m.
The story will update when more information is available.
