KWC Baseball Swept in Doubleheader Down South

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team dropped a pair of seven inning games to open the weekend. The Panthers opened a four-game series with Newberry College on Saturday afternoon, falling 11-3 in the opener and 2-0 in the second game.
Game 1: Newberry 11-3 over Kentucky Wesleyan: The middle innings took its toll on the Panthers (2-4) as the Wolves opened-up a 6-0 lead after four frames. After getting the first out of the fourth inning, Chris Johnson was chased from the game. Johnson finished with 3.1 innings of work, allowing five runs, six earned on six hits. The Panthers got on the board in the top of the sixth. Both Lane Kennemore and Lane Kirkland provided Wesleyan with one-out singles to get to the middle of the order. Joseph Burke followed with a ringing double down the leftfield line, scoring Kennemore. Brayden Sisson drove-in Kirkland with a sacrifice fly. The Wesleyan threat continued in the sixth as Cam Curry added another run with a two-out RBI single. The Wolves (6-4) escape with minimal damage a batter later, leaving the Panthers in scoring position. Newberry added five more runs in the bottom half to extend its lead to 11-3. Both Sisson and Burke finished the game with an extra base hit and one RBI.
Game 2: Newberry 2-0 over Kentucky Wesleyan: Ryan Hundley pitched a gem in the second game as he picked-up a tough loss after a complete game. Hundley went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. The lone blemish on Hundley’s line was two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wolves scratched across both runs with one-out hits. Ethan Maxey went three for three on the day as his one-out single in the seventh put runners on first and second. However, Josh Bookbinder got a double play to end the Panthers’ threat and the game. Wesleyan left six runners on base. Two more games against the Wolves are on the docket for Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
