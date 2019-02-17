KWC Baseball Swept in Doubleheader Down South

Game 1: Newberry 11-3 over Kentucky Wesleyan: The middle innings took its toll on the Panthers (2-4) as the Wolves opened-up a 6-0 lead after four frames. After getting the first out of the fourth inning, Chris Johnson was chased from the game. Johnson finished with 3.1 innings of work, allowing five runs, six earned on six hits. The Panthers got on the board in the top of the sixth. Both Lane Kennemore and Lane Kirkland provided Wesleyan with one-out singles to get to the middle of the order. Joseph Burke followed with a ringing double down the leftfield line, scoring Kennemore. Brayden Sisson drove-in Kirkland with a sacrifice fly. The Wesleyan threat continued in the sixth as Cam Curry added another run with a two-out RBI single. The Wolves (6-4) escape with minimal damage a batter later, leaving the Panthers in scoring position. Newberry added five more runs in the bottom half to extend its lead to 11-3. Both Sisson and Burke finished the game with an extra base hit and one RBI.