IHSAA Wrestling State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - The IHSAA held its annual wrestling state finals Friday and Saturday. Mater Dei led the way, with five wrestlers earning medals on the podium, including Matthew Lee, who won a state championship, at 145 pounds, clinching an undefeated season!
Below is the list of everyone in SW Indiana, who placed at state:
106 lbs: Alec Freeman, Mater Dei: 3rd place
120 lbs: Blake Boarman, Mater Dei: 2nd place
138 lbs: Trey Mucker, Tell City: 8th place
145 lbs: Matt Lee, Mater Dei: STATE CHAMPION
152 lbs: Eli Dickens, Mater Dei: 3rd place
160 lbs: Rob Deters, Castle: 6th place
170 lbs: Macartney Parkinson, Mater Dei: 7th place
195 lbs: Will Nunn, Castle: 4th place
220 lbs: Will Stewart, South Spencer: 8th place
Congratulations to everyone from SW Indiana, who placed and to everyone who made it to state, but got eliminated on Friday!
