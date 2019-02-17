IHSAA Boys Swimming Sectionals

PARADISE & JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Below are the results of the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Sectionals at Castle High School and Jasper High School, Saturday.
--CASTLE H.S. 2019 BOYS SWIM SECTIONAL TEAM RESULTS--
1. Castle 398
2. Memorial 361
3. North 347
4. Mt. Vernon 238
5. Boonville 182
6. Reitz 173
7. Mater Dei 167
8. Central 92
9. Gibson So. 85
10. Harrison 66
--JASPER H.S. 2019 BOYS SWIM SECTIONAL TEAM RESULTS--
1. Jasper 387.5
2. Bedford No. Lawrence 378
3. Heritage Hills 337
4. Tell City 247.5
5. Tecumseh 148
6. NE Dubois 134
7. Southridge 123
8. Pike Central 82
9. South Spencer 74
10. Vinc. Lincoln 66
11. South Knox 33
11. Forest Park 33
Diving reginoals are this Tuesday, at Plainfield, Fishers, Penn, and Bloomington North High Schools.
The state finals are next Friday and Saturday, at IUPUI Natatorium, in Indianapolis.
