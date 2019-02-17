EVSC gives out free prom dresses

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In just two hours they had already had over 60 girls show up to get dresses.
And for some, this wasn’t their first time coming to hangers to get their prom dresses.
For one girl and her friends, its a tradition that lasts all day.
“We make a weekend of it lets meet to go on this. and sometimes we’ll go and do stuff afterwards but we always come and pick dresses out. We’re like each others hype men,” said Kylie Helming.
With over 600 dresses to pick from girls giggled and laughed as they picked out dresses they though fit their style.
“There’s so much variety, so many donations. And I think its pretty cool how we get to have free dresses and stuff and I feel like its an opportunity to be a girl and strut your stuf,” said Jessica Carnaham.
For many, trying on these dresses, hangers is the only way they’ll have a dress of their special night.
“I came here last year too and I don’t think I would have a dress without it” said Olivia White.
“Its really important because we have a lot of people in my house and my mom just had a baby so its not really easy to shell out like 500 dollars for a prom dress or like 200 dollars for a turn about dress,” said Kylie.
Dresses, shoes, and purses.
All donated.
“It’s really special that people get to come here and get to feel pretty and pay all kinda of money for it,” said Kylie.
If you didn't get a chance to go out to hangers today, you still have time.
They will be there for the next two Sundays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
You can also bring in donations during that time as well.
They are looking for dresses, tights, shoes, handbags, and jewelry.
