Dry but chilly Monday, more rain later this week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dry and chilly weather takes over tonight and tomorrow, but there is still plenty of rain on the way later this week.
Tonight and Monday will be mostly cloudy but dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30° tonight before climbing into the upper 30s Monday afternoon.
Most of the daylight hours on Tuesday will be dry with high temperatures in the low 40s, but wintry mix will move in from the south-southwest Tuesday evening and then change over to all rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as warmer air moves in. I expect little to no snow or ice accumulation from that system because I think temperatures at the ground will be too warm for anything to stick.
Rain is likely Wednesday morning but will taper off as we go through the day. In total, we could pick up 0.75-1.75” of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be a few degrees cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Most of Thursday looks dry, but we may see a few showers move through Thursday evening.
Temperatures will return to the lower 50s Friday and may even flirt with 60° on Saturday, but there is also more rain in the forecast Friday evening and into next weekend.
We could get a total of 1.5-3.5” of rain over the next 7 days. Some minor flooding will be possible in low-lying areas still recovering from all the rain last week, and although the rivers are not expected to rise any higher, they will likely remain above flood stage in most locations throughout this week.
