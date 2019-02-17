Aces Softball Earns Sweep over Southern

BATON ROUGE, LA (WFIE) - Highlighting another exciting day at the ballpark was a no-hitter by University of Evansville senior Emily Lockhart as the Purple Aces softball team clinched a 4-game series sweep over Southern.
Evansville earned a 4-2 win in the opening contest before wrapping up with an 8-0 triumph in five innings in the second game.
“Emily was dominant in the circle this weekend, I am so happy for her as she put together two of the best games she has pitched. She has been working really hard all offseason,” Aces head coach Mat Mundell said. “We have a lot to be excited about from this weekend with how we played. We are still looking for the right mix, but it has been great to see some players really step up.”
Allison Daggett got the scoring started in the opening game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. She scored Katie McLean, who walked to lead off the game before stealing second.
Following a run in the third, the Aces went back to work in the fourth with McKenzie Johnson hitting a leadoff single. Pinch runner Toni Galas stole second and scored on a Mackenzie McFeron base knock. McFeron would cross the plate herself on a sac fly from Eryn Gould. Making the start was Izzy Vetter, who got the job done in the circle, pitching the complete game while allowing two runs on nine hits with UE taking the 4-2 win. Mea Adams led UE with two hits in the game.
In game two, the offense got off to another quick start when a Mea Adams hit scored Gould to give the Aces a 1-0 lead in the first. Katie McLean notched an RBI hit before a Gould 3-run home run saw Evansville push its lead to 5-0 in the second frame.
Bailee Bostic posted an RBI single to extend the lead in the third inning before Johnson put the icing on the cake a few innings later when her 2-RBI hit pushed the lead to 8-0. Lockhart continued to keep the Jaguars hitless as UE picked up the 8-0 victory in five innings. She struck out seven batters.
Another tournament is upcoming for the Aces when they travel to Chattanooga, Tenn. for next weekend’s Frost Classic. Evansville will face Creighton, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Ohio University and Chattanooga.
