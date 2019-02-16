Mock trial teams compete for national spot

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Mock Trial Regional’s were held in Evansville on Saturday.
Four teams competed for a chance to compete on the national level.
Each team was given a fictional court case back in October. Their job is to create a strategy for each side and be ready to present them in front of real judges.
The teams have been preparing since October. They create witness lists, questions, and rebuttal.
Members of the Bar Association are hoping this will encourage students to find healthy competition in all aspects of life.
The National Mock Trial will be held in Evansville in May 2020.
They will host teams from all 50 states and five from other countries.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.