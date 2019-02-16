Light rain possible

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Light rain is possible late tonight and into Sunday. Temperatures will fall to near freezing tonight, so it is possible we could see a brief changeover to light freezing rain just long enough to cause a few slick spots, mainly on the bridges and overpasses.
The good news is that any icy spots that do develop will quickly melt once the sun rises Sunday morning. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon under cloudy skies. Scattered light rain will remain possible on and off throughout the day and into Sunday evening, but it looks like any lingering precipitation will clear the Tri-State before temperatures drop to around 30° Sunday night.
Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures around 40°, but it looks like it will be dry.
Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, but scattered showers return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon and continue into the night and throughout the day on Wednesday. It looks like that system will be mainly rain, but there is a slight chance it may briefly change over to wintry mix late Tuesday night. I expect little to no snow or ice accumulation.
The rain will move out Wednesday evening, and Thursday looks mostly dry, but there is a slight chance we could see a few showers Thursday evening, mainly over the southern half of the Tri-State.
Widespread rain is possible again Friday night into next Saturday, but the second half of the week does look warmer. High temperatures will climb to around 50° Wednesday, mid to upper 40s Thursday, low 50s Friday and low 60s Saturday!
