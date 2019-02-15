YMCA kicks off Pancake Days

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Friday marked the kick off for the 31st annual Pancake Days fundraiser at the downtown YMCA.
Community members gathered together to for fellowship, fun, and flapjacks all while supporting the outreach mission of the YMCA.
Lisa Verkamp with the YMCA says that they serve over 2,000 kids every year through those programs.
“It’s a great family event for people to come. Friends, seniors, groups of people, co workers, a lot of different groups of people come out to share in that fellowship with a meal, which is a simple concept," said Verkamp.
Officials with the YMCA say that pancake days is a good opportunity to emphasize the fellowship in the community.
“We’re all about bringing small...small groups of people together to make them feel like a close knit community and family if you will, so any opportunity of program we can do to help people feel that way and feel like a community together is what we’re all about," Verkamp said.
The event runs from 6AM-1PM on Friday and Saturday, and 8AM-1PM on Sunday.
Verkamp says there is a different theme for each day. Saturday will be more geared towards children, with games and activities for the kids to partake in. Sunday is called Soulful Sunday, and focuses more on fellowship.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children.
