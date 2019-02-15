EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Winter Weather Advisory in effect from noon until 3am Saturday.
Much colder today after temps surged into the upper 50’s on Thursday. Winter weather is on the way this afternoon through tonight. Skies becoming cloudy with snow likely this afternoon and early tonight.
High temps in the low to mid-30’s but falling below freezing late. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Expect a slick evening commute especially after sunset which is 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, skies becoming partly sunny with high temps in the upper 30’s. Slightly warmer on Sunday as high temps reach the mid-40’s. There will be a chance of freezing rain early on Sunday.
