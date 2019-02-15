White House releases Trump’s annual health report

(CNN) – The results are in from President Donald Trump’s annual physical.
The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, concluded the 72-year-old is in “very good health overall.”
The results, released Thursday, come after Trump underwent a four-hour physical involving 11 specialists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.
Last year, Trump’s former doctor recommended he lose 10 to 15 pounds through exercise and diet.
Sources say Trump made minor changes to his diet and exercise habits since then.
This year’s results show he gained four pounds, reaching 243 pounds.
The weight gain pushed him into the category of clinically obese under the Body Mass Index (BMI), calculated using a person’s height and weight.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, notes that BMI is not a perfect assessment of health, but said when someone is clinically obese and has other risk factors, it significantly raises concern for heart problems.
The president already has a common form of heart disease, which is relatively easy to address with cholesterol-lowering medication and lifestyle changes.
