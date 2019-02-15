State police looking for escaped Union Co. inmate

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - State police say an inmate escaped from the Union County Detention Center in Morganfield.
According to KSP, 40-year-old Jason Stangel, of Uniontown, KY, walked away from a work crew in the Whispering Meadows area between 9 and 9:30 Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
We’re told Stangel was in jail on non-violent charges.
State police say they now have an active Escape 2nd Degree warrant for Stangel’s arrest and they are searching for him in the Union County area.
He is described as: White Male / 6’01” / 220 pounds / Black hair / Brown eyes / Last seen wearing an orange hoodie sweatshirt and tan pants.
If you have any information about Stangel, or know where he is, call Kentucky State Police at (270) 826-3312 or your local law enforcement agency.
