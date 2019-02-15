Some Tri-State schools dismissing early Friday due to weather

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Henderson, Webster and Muhlenberg County schools will be dismissing early Friday due to the winter weather heading into the Tri-State.
A One Call was sent out to Henderson County parents shortly after 10 a.m. Elementary schools will be closing at 12:30. All other schools will be closing at 1:25 p.m.
Webster County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Elementary schools in Muhlenberg County will dismiss at 12:30. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:45.
