Some Tri-State schools dismissing early Friday due to weather
By Sean Edmondson | February 15, 2019 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:01 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Henderson, Webster and Muhlenberg County schools will be dismissing early Friday due to the winter weather heading into the Tri-State.

A One Call was sent out to Henderson County parents shortly after 10 a.m. Elementary schools will be closing at 12:30. All other schools will be closing at 1:25 p.m.

Webster County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Elementary schools in Muhlenberg County will dismiss at 12:30. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:45.

