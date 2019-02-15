Snow taking southern turn Friday night

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The snow is taking more of a southerly path. Most areas north of the Ohio River will see little if any accumulation. 1-2″ likely across western Kentucky and Illinois south of I-64. We’ll have a brief lull in the precip Saturday, although light rain and some wintry mix possible in the north Saturday night and early Sunday. We’ll have a daily chance for rain next week. Highs will rise to near the normal of 42 and lows will flirt with freezing.