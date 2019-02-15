Poseyville officials say drinking water is not safe for some infants

POSEYVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The town of Poseyville has discovered the nitrate levels in its water exceeds the standards for safety.
Officials say nitrates in drinking water is a serious health concern for children less than six-months-old.
Infants who consume water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant levels could become seriously ill and may die if left untreated. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.
Officials say you should NOT boil the water. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.
Nitrates in drinking water are caused by runoff from fertilized farm ground.
The town’s well head protection area is surrounded by agricultural ground. Constant fertilization and runoff have slowly raised our nitrate levels. The town will contact adjacent property owners to educate them of the nitrate levels and ask them to closely monitor the staging of their fertilizers.
Officials anticipate resolving the problem but didn’t say when.
You can get more information by calling the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
