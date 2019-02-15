Police investigating suspicious fire in Madisonville

By Sean Edmondson | February 15, 2019 at 5:41 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 5:41 AM

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Madisonville police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire.

The happened at a home on Graves Street around two Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to quickly get the flames under control, but there was a lot of damage to the home.

Officers say no one was there when it broke out and no one was hurt.

Police say they have not found a cause yet, but it’s being investigated as suspicious.

If you have information, call Madisonville police or Crime Stoppers.

