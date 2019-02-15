Police investigating suspicious fire in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Madisonville police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire.
The happened at a home on Graves Street around two Thursday afternoon.
Crews were able to quickly get the flames under control, but there was a lot of damage to the home.
Officers say no one was there when it broke out and no one was hurt.
Police say they have not found a cause yet, but it’s being investigated as suspicious.
If you have information, call Madisonville police or Crime Stoppers.
