Pastor and day care director resign from Fireside Chapel

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A current board member at Fireside Chapel confirms to 14 News that Gary and Kimber Auten have resigned.
Gary was the pastor. Kimber was the day care director.
The board member says the two “chose to resign on their own accord” Thursday.
He would not comment on the future of the church or the day care.
Kate O’Rourke, who broke the story about the investigation of the day care, went back to the church Friday morning.
She found all of the doors are locked, the lights are off, and all the day care signs and playground equipment have been removed.
There were two cars in the parking lot.
A current church member tells us Gary did preach last Sunday, and Kimber was there too. He says nothing was said about the allegations. He tells us he was not aware the two had resigned, so it has not been announced to the congregation.
14 News first reported the day care was under investigation on Jan. 30. Police say parents have come forward claiming their children were hurt.
On Feb. 10, we spoke with the now former pastor. He told us no comment.
Police tell us so far, no charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.
