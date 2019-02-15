Panther Men Shut Down Malone Late

The shift in momentum occurred, in all places, off a dunk from Nate Sheppard. Off a long rebound Sheppard soared down the sideline and straight to the rim, slamming home a 56-46 lead for the Pioneers (13-11, 8-9 G-MAC). Ironically, the dunk sparked the Panthers (8-13, 6-9 G-MAC) offense as they scored 10 unanswered points in the next two minutes. Adam Goetz scored eight points in the run, including back-to-back three point baskets, the latter being the one that tied the game.