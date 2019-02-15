Panther Men Shut Down Malone Late

CANTON, OH (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team clamped down on defense and finished off Malone University 62-60 on Thursday evening. The Pioneers were held to just four points over the final 8:52 as the victory moved the Panthers into a tie for the final spot in the Great Midwest Conference Tournament.
The shift in momentum occurred, in all places, off a dunk from Nate Sheppard. Off a long rebound Sheppard soared down the sideline and straight to the rim, slamming home a 56-46 lead for the Pioneers (13-11, 8-9 G-MAC). Ironically, the dunk sparked the Panthers (8-13, 6-9 G-MAC) offense as they scored 10 unanswered points in the next two minutes. Adam Goetz scored eight points in the run, including back-to-back three point baskets, the latter being the one that tied the game.
Malone took a 60-58 lead into the final four minutes, but Mohamed Abu Arisha tied the contest with a lay-up. An offensive foul on the other end allow the Panthers to take the lead. As the defender fell to the floor, Deng Mayot's lay-up gave the Panthers a 62-60 lead with three minutes left.
Wesleyan hit the offensive glass in the final three minutes getting extra possessions, but on the defensive end Erik Bell was fouled after Mayot grabbed the loose ball off of Sheppard’s missed jumper. Bell missed the front end of the one-and-one, but the Panthers still had three fouls to give in the final 20 seconds. Wesleyan exhausted their fouls leaving the Pioneers just over four seconds left to operate.
As Sheppard plowed through the lane a foul was called with four tenths of a second left in the game. Sheppard missed the first and was forced to missed the second, but the rebound fell gently into the hands of Tyler Bezold.
The Pioneers scored the first eight points of the game, before Bezold drained back-to-back three-point baskets. Bezold's production continued throughout the half as he recorded 10 of his career-high 15 points in the first 20 minutes. The Panthers went into the locker-room facing a 30-27 deficit. Malone extended its lead at the start of the second half, before reaching a double-digit lead with nine minutes left in the game.
Bezold added five rebounds and four assists to go along with with his career-high 15 points. Goetz was eight of 10 from the field and finished with 20 points. Mayot added 10 points while Abu Arisha recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Panthers will continue their short, two-game road trip, at Walsh on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 PM CT.
