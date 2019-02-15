Neighborhood Watch: Escaped inmate, suspicious fire

(WFIE) - Kentucky State Police and Union County sheriff’s deputies are looking for 40-year-old Jason Stangle.
He was part of a work crew out of the Union County Detention Center when he walked away around 9:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.
He was in jail for non-violent charges, which is why he was allowed on the work crew in the first place.
Now there’s an active warrant out for his arrest for escape.
A suspected thief returned to the scene of the crime and got busted in Huntingburg.
It happened at the Hucks gas station.
The manager called police around 5 p.m. Thursday and showed them video of Jacob Braunecker taking things from the store without paying for them.
On Friday morning, Braunecker was back at the Hucks and police were waiting for him.
Not only is he now on the hook for theft charges but also driving with a suspended license.
Investigators in Madisonville are looking into a suspicious Valentine’s Day fire.
Police say it is suspicious because no one lived in the home on Graves Street when the fire started.
Even though firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly, they still did significant damage to the house.
