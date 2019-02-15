Man accuses former Evansville priest of sex abuse, testifies in front of IN Senate Committee

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Christopher Compton, 42, testified Wednesday, along with several others, in front of an Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Senate Bill 219.
The bill would give more time for civil cases to be filed, even after the statute of limitations has run out for sex crimes.
Compton said a former priest sexually abused him several times back when he as child in the 80′s.
The priest he’s accusing died about seven years ago. He held a high position with the schools in the Evansville Diocese.
Compton says he didn’t tell anyone about the abuse until last year.
14 News spoke with diocese spokesperson Tim Lilley. He said the first they heard of this accusation was after Wednesday’s hearing.
The Evansville Diocese is the only one in Indiana that has not released their list of credibly abused priests.
