Lady Oaks Lose Valentine’s Day Heartbreaker

After leading 34-32 at the halftime break, the Lady Oaks found themselves trailing 51-49 entering the final period of play. The Oaks took a four point lead, on a three-point play by senior Maddie Ubelhor, with 1:35 left to play. but were unable to score again, as the Trailblazers tossed in the last eight points of the ballgame, all scored by Staci Dinsmore.