Lady Oaks Lose Valentine’s Day Heartbreaker

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Oakland City University women’s basketball team hosted the Trailblazers of Ohio Christian University, in a battle of the OCUs. The Oaks entered the game having won their last 10 home games, carrying an overall record of 11-1 in the Johnson Center. The Lady Oaks saw their lead dwindle in the final minute of play, losing by the eventual score of 75-71.
After leading 34-32 at the halftime break, the Lady Oaks found themselves trailing 51-49 entering the final period of play. The Oaks took a four point lead, on a three-point play by senior Maddie Ubelhor, with 1:35 left to play. but were unable to score again, as the Trailblazers tossed in the last eight points of the ballgame, all scored by Staci Dinsmore.
Ubelhor led all scorers in the contest, making 10-17 from the field on her way to 26 points. Aricka Prentice came up with a double-double in the loss, notching 19 points and a team best 10 rebounds, while Emma Lander and Kiare Young each scored nine.
Dinsmore paced the Trailblazers, making 7-14 field goals, scoring 20 points while hauling in a game high 11 rebounds. Carolane Cox added 16 counters, while Helaina Limas chipped in nine before fouling out of the contest.
In a game that saw the lead change hands 18 times, with 11 ties, the Oaks held a 50-31 rebounding advantage, including a 15-7 edge on the offensive glass. Oakland City handed out 20 assists, compared to 16 for Ohio Christian, while losing the turnover battle 25-15.
For the game, Oakland City shot 29-68 (42.6%) from the field, making 5-15 (33.3%) from three point range. Ohio Christian connected on 31-69 (44.9%) of their shot attempts, going 4-15 (26.7%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 8-10 (80.0%) of their foul shots, compared to 9-15 (60.0%) for the visiting Trailblazers.
The Lady Oaks will look to get back on track tomorrow, as they travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on Simmons College of Kentucky. Game time is slated to tip off at 6:00 pm central time.
