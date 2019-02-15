KWC Women’s Long Winning Streak Comes to an End

CANTON, OH (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team saw its 15-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday evening. Malone University extended its own winning-streak to four games and avenged an earlier season loss to Wesleyan with a 75-72 win. The Pioneers built a large first half lead and had to fight back in the final three minutes to upset the Panthers.
The Panthers (19-4, 15-2 G-MAC) stormed back in the second half, erasing a 16-point halftime deficit. Keelie Lamb had no trouble getting to the basket and with five minutes left in the game provided Wesleyan with a 70-65 lead with another lay-up. The Pioneers (12-12, 10-8 G-MAC) immediately answered with a lay-up and tied the game on Chrissie Vaughn's three-point basket. The perimeter basket by Vaughn was her fifth of the game and first since the first quarter.
The score remained tied at 70 into the final minute and with 38 seconds left, Kaylee Clifford converted a pair from the charity stripe to give the Panthers a 72-70 lead. On the ensuing possession Robin Campbell drained another three-point bucket to give Malone a 73-72 lead with 27 seconds on the clock.
Wesleyan never let-up from its up-tempo offensive pace as they looked to answer. Cali Nolot found a lane right to the basket, but her lay-up rolled around the rim and off the front edge. After Campbell split two free throws, the Pioneers held a 74-72 lead with 14 seconds left. The Panthers called timeout to set-up the next possession. Jenna Martin stepped back from the defense and launched a long three, but her game-winning attempt caromed into the hands of the Pioneers. After a foul, there was less than a second left in the game and Panthers could not force overtime.
The Pioneers certainly enjoyed the confines of their own gym as they came out firing on all cylinders. Vaughn connected on three early three-point baskets as the Pioneers converted on eight of 12 first half threes. Vaughn made four three-point baskets in the first quarter, helping Malone take a 25-18 lead.
Malone worked its lead into double figures in the second quarter and went into the locker-room with a 47-31 lead. The Panthers furious comeback started in the second half, out-scoring the Pioneers 25-9 in the third frame.
The Panthers struggled from the free throw line, making 13 of 20 on the night while Malone made 11 of 15. The Pioneers also made 12 of 19 three-point baskets. Lamb finished the contest with 19 points, five steals, and four rebounds. Emma Wolfe came off the bench and added 15 points on five of eight shooting. Clifford recorded 10 points and pulled-in six rebounds while Emma Johnson sparked the Wesleyan comeback with three, three-point baskets as she finished with nine points.
The Panthers will reset at Walsh on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.