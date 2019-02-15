Juvenile charged with reckless homicide in connection with Owensboro crash

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A juvenile is now facing charges in connection with a November crash in Owensboro.
The crash happened at the intersection of E. 25th St. and Allen St. on November 30.
Police say 64-year-old Mary L. Sikes, of Owensboro, was taken to the hospital with what was believed at the time to be non-life-threatening injuries. A juvenile was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment.
OPD says they were notified in mid-December that Sikes had passed away from injuries she sustained in the crash.
As a result of their investigation into the crash, police say the juvenile was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.