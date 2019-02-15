Gibson Co. man fighting for place on Princeton City Council after clerical error

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is fighting for his place on the Princeton City Council.
As we’ve reported, local businessman Nick Burns was seeking a seat on the Princeton City Council but was denied that spot on the ballot due to a clerical error during the last election.
A special meeting will take place Friday morning before the matter goes to the election board. It’ll be a showdown between Republican Chair C.T. Montgomery and Burns for a spot on the Princeton City Council.
Montgomery tells us the at-large council seat is open for now, and if something doesn’t get decided today, a caucus would be open. Up to 12 candidates can then petition for that position.
Gibson County Clerk Jim Morrow told us that during the 2018 primaries, a poll clerk never recorded Burns' ballot causing his party affiliation to be listed as "unknown."
Burns said Montgomery has the power to approve his filing, but refused for what he called "political reasons."
According to Montgomery, Burns has never attended a Republican Party meeting, citing that as his justification for refusing the filing.
We’ll have continuing coverage of the meeting and the outcome as we go through the day.
