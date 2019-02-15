Gibson Co. Election Board votes to allow Nick Burns to run for Princeton City Council

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - In a special meeting, the Gibson County Election Board voted 2-1 Friday to allow Nick Burns to run for Princeton City Council At-Large Seat in the Republican Primary
The local businessman was initially was denied that spot on the ballot due to a clerical error during the last election.
Gibson County Clerk Jim Morrow told us that during the 2018 primaries, a poll clerk never recorded Burns’ ballot causing his party affiliation to be listed as “unknown.”
Burns said Republican Chair C.T. Montgomery had the power to approve his filing, but refused for what he called “political reasons.”
According to Montgomery, Burns has never attended a Republican Party meeting, citing that as his justification for refusing the filing.
