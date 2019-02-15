Final round of students picked for Disney World trip

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s the chance of a lifetime for some students at Glenwood Leadership Academy.
The final round of 16 students were selected on Friday.
They'll be spending a week at Disney World as part of the "Cops Connecting with Kids" program.
It’s funded through community donations for hard-working students.
Something new this year, they will be flying instead of a 14-hour bus ride.
It’s the fifth year for the program.
The trip is happening in May.
