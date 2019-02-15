Final round of students picked for Disney World trip

By Derick Brattain | February 15, 2019 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 3:32 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s the chance of a lifetime for some students at Glenwood Leadership Academy.

The final round of 16 students were selected on Friday.

They'll be spending a week at Disney World as part of the "Cops Connecting with Kids" program.

It’s funded through community donations for hard-working students.

Something new this year, they will be flying instead of a 14-hour bus ride.

It’s the fifth year for the program.

The trip is happening in May.

