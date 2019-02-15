EPD: Mom had drugs ‘ready to smoke’ in car with 4-year-old child

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville mom is facing meth, marijuana, and child neglect charges.
Police say they saw 24-year-old Jessica Martin pull up to a house on Taylor that they were watching for suspected drug sales.
They say she left a few minutes later and failed to use her turn signal.
Officers say they pulled her over near Covert and Boeke.
They say she admitted to having something illegal in the car and consented to a search.
Police say there was marijuana packed in a pipe ready to smoke, and another pipe with meth crystals inside. They say there was also a baggie with more meth in the cup holder.
Martin’s four-year-old daughter was in the car, so CPS was called to the scene.
