Earl Martin sentenced 135 years in 2017 murder
February 15, 2019 at 2:22 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 2:22 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man convicted of murder and attempted murder has been sentenced.

Earl Martin, 39, was sentenced to 135 years for shooting Christopher Hoefling and Brandon Waldroup in 2017, in what police are calling a drug deal. Hoefling died from his injuries.

Martin was convicted earlier this month in Marion County. The trial was held there because of pre-trial publicity.

Martin is also facing charges in a different murder.

He’s accused of killing and dismembering 41-year-old Erica Bradfield Fox.

