Dog missing after Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire Friday morning in Evansville.
It broke out just before 8:00 a.m. in the 5100 block of Pollack Avenue.
Officials say the fire was mostly in an upstairs bedroom. The cause is under investigation.
One woman and two dogs were inside the home at the time. The woman made it out with one dog, and crews believe the other one became scared and ran off.
Officials say the woman stayed inside the home looking for the dogs, but thankfully made it out unharmed.
