Crews pre-treating roads in Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers are out pre-treating roads.
We caught up with them loading up on brine mixture on Friday afternoon.
KYTC officials say this will help improve road conditions as precipitation falls. They’re reminding drivers to slow down and they’re encouraging people to stay off the roads if you don’t need to be out.
They’ll have crews throughout the night treating highways and main roads.
Once the winter weather is over, crews will be out looking to fill any potholes that may come up as temps slide up and down.
