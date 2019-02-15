Shooter apprehended after wounding multiple people at suburban Chicago business

AURORA, IL (Gray News) - A shooter who opened fire at a business west of Chicago has been taken into custody, officials said.
“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!” the City of Aurora tweeted.
Multiple people are wounded, including four police officers, authorities said. Several people have been transported to area hospitals. The police officers are in stable condition, CNN reported.
There continues to be a large police presence at the Henry Pratt Company, where the shooting reportedly took place. The company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets.
Local and federal law enforcement agencies descended on the scene, including the Aurora Police, a SWAT team from Kane County, the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
Schools in the area were put on lockdown, including the nearby Holy Angels Catholic School.
“Dozens of Aurora police squads, Kane County Sheriff’s Office squads, ambulances and fire trucks flying down Lake Street to respond to an incident,” Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Jones tweeted as authorities first started to respond.
Aurora is city of about 200,000 people about 38 miles west of Chicago.
The shooting comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. A gunman murdered 17 students and school employees on Feb. 14, 2018.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.