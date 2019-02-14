Woman hopes for country star’s shout out in honor of late son-in-law

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is hoping a country star will honor one of his biggest fans Saturday night at the Ford Center.
Lorraine Margerison posted her request on country singer Luke Combs’ Facebook page Wednesday.
She says her son-in-law, Alex Hale, loved Combs’ music and met him the last time he was in Evansville.
She says he introduced Combs’ music to her daughter, Katie, and she’s now a big fan too.
Alex and Katie were married for just four months before his death in January.
Lorraine says Katie will be at the show, and in a post that’s been shared more than 1,400 times, she asks for a song to be dedicated to Alex.
Paige Hagan is speaking Lorraine and Katie, as well as Alex’s mom.
