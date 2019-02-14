Windy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 50’s today. Skies becoming mostly cloudy with southwest winds increasing 10 to 25 miles an hour. There will be a chance of rain starting late this afternoon through Friday morning. Temps will remain above freezing through the period.
On Friday, skies becoming cloudy with rain and snow likely during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 30′s but dropping below freezing Friday night. Models are indicating snow accumulations around 1-inch mixed in with freezing rain and sleet.
