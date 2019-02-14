WATCH LIVE: TVA board possibly voting on future of Muhlenberg Co. coal plant

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - The Tennessee Valley Authority board could be voting this morning on whether or not they’ll close Paradise Fossil Plant 3 in Muhlenberg County.
The board is set for a meeting Thursday morning at 8:30 CT.
The discussion over closing the last coal-fired plant in Western Kentucky has caught President Donald Trump’s attention.
President Trump tweeted about it earlier this week, saying “coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix" and that the Tennessee Valley Authority should consider all factors before voting to close Paradise Fossil Plant 3.
Senator Mitch McConnell also retweeted the president, adding his thoughts with a video, agreeing with president:
As we’ve reported, TVA is considering closing the plant because of the low price of natural gas and the increasing cost of keeping the plant in compliance with EPA standards.
We're told the plant employs around 130 people.
