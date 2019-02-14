Union Co. Braves eyeing another championship

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - Dynasty: a powerful group or family that maintains its position for a considerable time. And that’s just what the Union County Braves wrestling program has become.
The Braves have won four of the last five Kentucky State wrestling championships, and three in a row. All told, Union County has won 10 state titles.
The team leaves Thursday for Lexington and will begin the two-day state finals, on Friday. The Braves say lots of hard work and a family-type atmosphere have been crucial to their success.
“We had a good regional tourney; first time in three years we brought all 14 guys," explained Robert Ervin, Braves wrestling coach. "Brought eight champs out of a really tough region. Hopefully it carries over this weekend. We try to keep a family type atmosphere; they’re not competing for themselves, they’re competing for each other and it seems like they fight a lot harder when they do that.”
“Hard practices, I don’t think anyone out there is training harder than we are," Braves senior wrestler Sam Bacon stated. "Heck, we come in on Sundays and run a half-hour. Our lineup is solid. I think everyone in our lineup should be on that podium.”
The KHSAA Wrestling Tournament is Friday and Saturday at Alltech Arena, in Lexington.
