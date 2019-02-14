TVA board votes to close Muhlenberg Co. coal plant

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - The Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close the Paradise Fossil Plant 3 in Muhlenberg County.
As we’ve reported, TVA had been considering closing the plant because of the low price of natural gas and the increasing cost of keeping the plant in compliance with EPA standards.
The board held a meeting Thursday morning and voted 7 to 1 to close the plant.
The only board member against closing the plant, Kenny Allen, said he was concerned about the economic impact on the community and said that TVA has a big investment in infrastructure there.
Allen also wanted to postpone the vote until May, but other board members said there was nothing more they will learn between now and May.
Board member Bill Johnson said TVA is considering using the location as a test site for coal and coal ash. He said they are also considering selling the plant. Johnson said if TVA doesn’t sell the plant, there will be plenty of jobs in disassembling the plant for years to come.
The discussion over closing the last coal-fired plant in Western Kentucky caught President Donald Trump’s attention.
President Trump tweeted about it earlier this week, saying “coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix," urging the Tennessee Valley Authority to consider all factors before voting to close Paradise Fossil Plant 3.
Senator Mitch McConnell also retweeted the president, adding his thoughts with a video, agreeing with president:
The board said they plan to close the plant by the end of December 2020. We’re told the plant employs around 130 people. Johnson said at Thursday’s meeting TVA will work with employees and the community to help ease the transition.
We’ll have more on this story today on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.