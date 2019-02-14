Tri-State flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Local flower shops are feeling the crunch of Valentine’s Day, many preparing for a day full of taking orders, creating arrangements, and delivering bouquets.
According to 1-800Flowers.com, Valentine’s Day is the second biggest holiday for florists, just getting beat out by Mother’s Day. However, workers at Flowers and More in Evansville say that Valentine’s Day is definitely the busiest.
Heidi Griese, the owner of Flowers and More, says her store will be packed full at some point Thursday. Some people will be picking up orders, others looking for a last minute gift.
“It starts very very early and ends very very late," said Griese. “In between all that madness we send out some beautiful arrangements, we wait on some wonderful people, and we let all the sweethearts know they’re loved.”
This year, Griese expects her store to deliver over 200 arrangements all over the Tri-State. She says a mid-week Valentine’s Day is good for business, citing the number of people at work causes a spike in delivery requests.
“It’s a good day to send flowers to work, and a lot of people are there so we can catch a lot of people at work," Griese said. "If it ends up on a Saturday or Sunday, it’s a little more difficult to send them to the homes. A lot of people are gone on the weekends, so really a Valentine’s Day on a Thursday is extra busy.”
She says the logistics behind the delivering the flowers are as much of a challenge as creating the arrangements.
“We break them down into the different sides of town and into the surrounding areas. And then we also have to look at times people are leaving from work and schools that are letting out early," said Griese. "We have to highlight a lot of things. We have to sticky note a lot of things and talk to our drivers about, you know, hey this really needs to be there before 2 o’clock so put that on your radar.”
If you still haven’t gotten your gift yet, Griese said the store will be selling pick up arrangements, in store purchases, and even a few late deliveries.
“We just hope we can get them in and out and they feel special to with what they picked out is unique," said Griese.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.