Teen who pleaded guilty to robbery charge after Evansville murder sentenced

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager, once charged with murder, has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Officials say Jahkei Mitchell pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to commit robbery.
Thursday morning, a judge accepted the deal and sentenced him to three years.
Mitchell was 16, but was charged as an adult, with the murder of Kevin Colon at Sam’s Food Mart in July.
Police say Mitchell and another teen told them Colon was trying to buy marijuana from him.
They say that other teen, Paris Cornell, is the one who fired the gun. His trial is set for March 18.
