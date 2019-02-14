Port of Mt. Vernon sees record year in 2018

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Ports of Indiana had a record year in 2018 and they’re on track to do the same in 2019.
It is a non-stop operation at the Port of Mt. Vernon. More than 400 employees made 2018 the best year for shipping and receiving in Posey County.
Phil Wilzbacher is Mt. Vernon’s Port Director. He said, “In 2018 our port companies handled over 9.6 million tons through the port, which was up 41 % over 2017.”
Coal shipments were up 58 % and soy was up 26 %.
So what led to the increase? For starters, one of the soy companies in the Mount Vernon port expanded. Wilzbacher said, “They finished that expansion project up in the first half of 2018, which allowed them to then process more soybeans.”
Wilzbacher said the increase in coal shipments comes from an increase in international interest. “In 2018 there was a strong international demand for coal sourced out of the Illinois basin going for export.”
The city said all imports and exports keep the economy flowing in Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis said, “There’s so many other industries it’s like a ripple effect where trucking companies here in town, repair services, electric services, all provide work for those.”
The port credits each company for their collective teamwork to serve Indiana. “The record tonnage really is due to the port companies continuing to figure out ways to increase their business in challenging markets," said Wilzbacher.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.